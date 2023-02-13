Cleveland Capital Management, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in Flux Power Holdings (FLUX)

Fintel reports that Cleveland Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.00MM shares of Flux Power Holdings Inc (FLUX). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 26, 2018 they reported 1.80MM shares and 6.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 44.71% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.07% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flux Power Holdings is $9.86. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 46.07% from its latest reported closing price of $6.75.

The projected annual revenue for Flux Power Holdings is $68MM, an increase of 7.48%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flux Power Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLUX is 0.15%, an increase of 33.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.80% to 4,935K shares. The put/call ratio of FLUX is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Formidable Asset Management holds 3,099K shares representing 19.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,999K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLUX by 22.76% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 386K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLUX by 19.07% over the last quarter.

FORH - Formidable ETF holds 386K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLUX by 10.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 265K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing a decrease of 6.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLUX by 4.88% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 108K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Flux Power Holdings Background Information

Flux Power develops advanced lithium-ion batteries for industrial uses, including its first-ever UL 2271 Listed lithium-ion 'LiFT Pack' forklift batteries. Flux solutions utilize its proprietary battery management system and in-house engineering and product design. Flux batteries deliver improved performance, extended cycle life and lower total cost of ownership than legacy lead-acid solutions. Flux sells primarily to lift equipment OEM's, their dealers and battery distributors. Current products include advanced battery packs for motive power in the lift equipment and airport ground support markets.

