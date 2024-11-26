News & Insights

Cleo Diagnostics Announces Successful AGM Resolutions

November 26, 2024 — 09:40 pm EST

CLEO Diagnostics Ltd (AU:COV) has released an update.

Cleo Diagnostics Ltd, listed on the ASX as COV, announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were passed, reflecting strong shareholder support for the company’s management and future plans. Key resolutions included re-election of directors and approval of a 10% placement facility, highlighting investor confidence in Cleo Diagnostics’ strategic direction.

