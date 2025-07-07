Clenera Announces Leadership Transition: Jared McKee Appointed CEO as Adam Pishl Becomes Vice Chair of the Board

Clenera announces leadership transition with Jared McKee as new CEO and Adam Pishl becoming Vice Chair of the Board.

Quiver AI Summary

Clenera, a U.S. subsidiary of Enlight Renewable Energy, announced a leadership transition where Jared McKee will become CEO on October 1, 2025, succeeding Adam Pishl, who will take on the role of Vice Chair of the Board. This change follows a successful period of growth for Clenera under Pishl's leadership, as he transformed the company into an integrated development platform and independent power producer. Pishl will continue to guide the company's strategic direction while focusing on philanthropic efforts. McKee, who has nearly a decade of experience at Clenera, has played a significant role in the company's development and will aim to drive its growth strategy further. Enlight's CEO expressed confidence in McKee's leadership as Clenera continues its mission to deliver reliable clean energy across the U.S.

Potential Positives

Leadership transition to Jared McKee as CEO signals continuity in management and strategic vision, leveraging nearly a decade of experience within Clenera.

Adam Pishl, stepping into the role of Vice Chair, continues to provide strategic support, ensuring stability during the leadership change.

The transition reflects Clenera's growth from a founder-led developer to an established player in the renewable energy sector, enhancing its credibility and market positioning.

The press release underscores Clenera's commitment to developing reliable and affordable clean energy solutions, aligning with current industry trends towards sustainability.

Potential Negatives

The leadership change could create uncertainty regarding the company's strategic direction and operational stability during the transition period.

Adam Pishl’s shift from CEO to Vice Chair may raise concerns about the company’s ability to maintain its growth momentum, as he was pivotal in leading the organization through a transformative period.

The press release includes extensive cautionary notes regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties associated with the company's future performance.

FAQ

Who is the new CEO of Clenera?

Jared McKee, currently the Chief Commercial Officer, will assume the role of CEO on October 1, 2025.

What is Adam Pishl's new position at Clenera?

Adam Pishl, the current CEO and Co-founder, will transition to Vice Chair of the company's Board.

What leadership experience does Jared McKee have?

Jared McKee has nearly a decade of experience in leadership roles at Clenera, contributing significantly to its growth.

What are Clenera's primary operations?

Clenera develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale solar farms and energy storage facilities across the U.S.

How can I learn more about Clenera?

Visit Clenera's official website at clenera.com for more information on their projects and initiatives.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ENLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $ENLT stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ENLT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENLT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ENLT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ENLT forecast page.

Full Release



BOISE, Idaho, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clenera, the U.S. subsidiary of Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT.TA; NASDAQ: ENLT), today announced a planned leadership change.





Jared McKee, currently serving as Chief Commercial Officer of Clenera, will transition to CEO on October 1



st



2025, as Adam Pishl, Clenera’s CEO and Co-founder, steps into the new role of Vice Chair of the company’s Board.





Pishl has successfully led Clenera through a transformative period of growth, evolving the company from a founder-led developer into an integrated development platform and independent power producer, operating as a U.S. subsidiary of Enlight Renewable Energy, a global publicly traded company.





In his new role as Vice Chair of the Clenera Board and advisor to the executive team, Pishl will continue to support the company’s strategic direction. He also plans to expand his



giving back



philosophy through other organizations that align with his values.





McKee’s near decade of leadership roles at Clenera included key contributions to Clenera’s development momentum. In his role as Chief Commercial Officer, Jared also led cross-functional teams around execution initiatives guiding Clenera’s growth trajectory.





"One of my greatest accomplishments has been assembling a team of exceptional professionals and building the culture, processes, and structure to support their talents," said Pishl. "Clenera’s success is a direct reflection of that work. Jared is one of many standout leaders who have grown within the organization. I’ve watched his development over the years—he is a strong, thoughtful leader, a strategic thinker, and deeply committed to Clenera’s mission," said Pishl. "I’m excited to see him take on this new role and confident that he, along with the broader Clenera team, will continue to drive our growth strategy forward. I’m also grateful for the opportunity to remain part of the Clenera and Enlight family as we continue to build on a strong foundation and deliver reliable, affordable clean energy to communities across the country."





“Adam has played a foundational role in Clenera’s evolution and will continue supporting its long-term growth as Vice Chair of the Board,” said Gilad Yavetz, Enlight CEO. “We’re grateful for his years of leadership and dedication, both as CEO and since Clenera’s early days. His strategic discipline and focus on team building helped establish the strong platform we’re building on today. Jared’s appointment reflects the strength and continuity of Clenera’s leadership. He brings nearly a decade of experience within the company, a clear strategic vision, and a strong track record of execution. I’m confident in his leadership and look forward to working closely with him and the broader team as we continue advancing our ambitious plans across North America.”







About Clenera







Clenera, LLC ("Clenera"), a subsidiary of Enlight Renewable Energy, develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale solar farms and energy storage facilities throughout the United States. Combining breakthrough technology with a deeply integrated team approach, Clenera provides reliable, affordable energy systems and helps its utility partners become clean energy leaders in their communities. Learn more at clenera.com.







About Enlight Renewable Energy







Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 10 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its US IPO (NASDAQ: ENLT) in 2023. Learn more at enlightenergy.co.il.







Investor Contact







Yonah Weisz





Director IR





investors@enlightenergy.co.il





Erica Mannion or Mike Funari





Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC





+1 617 542 6180





investors@enlightenergy.co.il







Media Contact







Jake Melder





Clenera Public Relations Manager







Jake.melder@clenera.com









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s expectations relating to the Project, the PPA and the related interconnection agreement and lease option, and the completion timeline for the Project, are forward-looking statements. The words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “target,” “seek,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “possible,” “forecasts,” “aims” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our ability to site suitable land for, and otherwise source, renewable energy projects and to successfully develop and convert them into Operational Projects; availability of, and access to, interconnection facilities and transmission systems; our ability to obtain and maintain governmental and other regulatory approvals and permits, including environmental approvals and permits; construction delays, operational delays and supply chain disruptions leading to increased cost of materials required for the construction of our projects, as well as cost overruns and delays related to disputes with contractors; our suppliers’ ability and willingness to perform both existing and future obligations; competition from traditional and renewable energy companies in developing renewable energy projects; potential slowed demand for renewable energy projects and our ability to enter into new offtake contracts on acceptable terms and prices as current offtake contracts expire; offtakers’ ability to terminate contracts or seek other remedies resulting from failure of our projects to meet development, operational or performance benchmarks; various technical and operational challenges leading to unplanned outages, reduced output, interconnection or termination issues; the dependence of our production and revenue on suitable meteorological and environmental conditions, and our ability to accurately predict such conditions; our ability to enforce warranties provided by our counterparties in the event that our projects do not perform as expected; government curtailment, energy price caps and other government actions that restrict or reduce the profitability of renewable energy production; electricity price volatility, unusual weather conditions (including the effects of climate change, could adversely affect wind and solar conditions), catastrophic weather-related or other damage to facilities, unscheduled generation outages, maintenance or repairs, unanticipated changes to availability due to higher demand, shortages, transportation problems or other developments, environmental incidents, or electric transmission system constraints and the possibility that we may not have adequate insurance to cover losses as a result of such hazards; our dependence on certain operational projects for a substantial portion of our cash flows; our ability to continue to grow our portfolio of projects through successful acquisitions; changes and advances in technology that impair or eliminate the competitive advantage of our projects or upsets the expectations underlying investments in our technologies; our ability to effectively anticipate and manage cost inflation, interest rate risk, currency exchange fluctuations and other macroeconomic conditions that impact our business; our ability to retain and attract key personnel; our ability to manage legal and regulatory compliance and litigation risk across our global corporate structure; our ability to protect our business from, and manage the impact of, cyber-attacks, disruptions and security incidents, as well as acts of terrorism or war; changes to existing renewable energy industry policies and regulations that present technical, regulatory and economic barriers to renewable energy projects; the reduction, elimination or expiration of government incentives for, or regulations mandating the use of, renewable energy; our ability to effectively manage our supply chain and comply with applicable regulations with respect to international trade relations, the impact of tariffs on the cost of construction and our ability to mitigate such impact, sanctions, export controls and anti-bribery and anti-corruption laws; our ability to effectively comply with Environmental Health and Safety and other laws and regulations and receive and maintain all necessary licenses, permits and authorizations; our performance of various obligations under the terms of our indebtedness (and the indebtedness of our subsidiaries that we guarantee) and our ability to continue to secure project financing on attractive terms for our projects; limitations on our management rights and operational flexibility due to our use of tax equity arrangements; potential claims and disagreements with partners, investors and other counterparties that could reduce our right to cash flows generated by our projects; our ability to comply with tax laws of various jurisdictions in which we currently operate as well as the tax laws in jurisdictions in which we intend to operate in the future; the unknown effect of the dual listing of our ordinary shares on the price of our ordinary shares; various risks related to our incorporation and location in Israel; the costs and requirements of being a public company, including the diversion of management’s attention with respect to such requirements; certain provisions in our Articles of Association and certain applicable regulations that may delay or prevent a change of control; and other risk factors set forth in the section titled “Risk factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and our other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC.









These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as may be required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.