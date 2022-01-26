Clene Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CLNN) Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Clene Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CLNN) future prospects. Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. With the latest financial year loss of US$19m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$13m, the US$169m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Clene will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 5 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Clene is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$49m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 67% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:CLNN Earnings Per Share Growth January 26th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Clene's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Clene is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

