Clene Inc. (CLNN) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Clene Inc. (CLNN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a loss of $0.07 per share when it actually produced a loss of $0.06, delivering a surprise of 14.29%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times.

Clene , which belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, posted revenues of $0.07 million for the quarter ended March 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.38%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $0.11 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates two times over the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call.

Clene shares have added about 32% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 8.8%.

What's Next for Clene?

While Clene has outperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for Clene: mixed. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company's just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for the stock. So, the shares are expected to perform in line with the market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus EPS estimate is -$0.08 on $0.16 million in revenues for the coming quarter and -$0.33 on $0.66 million in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Medical - Biomedical and Genetics is currently in the top 36% of the 250 plus Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

One other stock from the same industry, Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD), is yet to report results for the quarter ended March 2024. The results are expected to be released on May 9.

This pharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +66.7%. The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 25% lower over the last 30 days to the current level.

Amicus Therapeutics' revenues are expected to be $111.62 million, up 29.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Clene Inc. (CLNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.