Clene Inc. Q2 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Clene Inc. (CLNN) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$6.79 million, or -$1.06 per share. This compares with -$25.14 million, or -$5.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 237.0% to $0.91 million from $0.27 million last year.

Clene Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$6.79 Mln. vs. -$25.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.06 vs. -$5.84 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $0.91 Mln vs. $0.27 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.