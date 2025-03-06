Clene Inc. to Participate in 37th Annual Roth Conference with Virtual Fireside Chat and Investor Meetings

Clene Inc. to host a fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings at the Roth Conference on March 18, 2025.

Clene Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on treating neurodegenerative diseases like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis (MS), announced its participation in the 37th Annual Roth Conference on March 18, 2025. During the event, management will engage in a virtual fireside chat at 9:20 am PST and hold one-on-one investor meetings. Clene's investigational therapy, CNM-Au8®, aims to improve mitochondrial health and reduce oxidative stress in central nervous system cells. The company is based in Salt Lake City, with research and manufacturing facilities in Maryland. A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Clene website.

Potential Positives

Clene Inc. is engaging with investors and raising its profile by participating in a prominent event, the 37th Annual Roth Conference, which can attract potential investment and interest.



The company is showcasing its innovative treatment approach for neurodegenerative diseases, positioning itself as a leader in a crucial area of medical research and development.



The presentation of CNM-Au8®, a first-in-class investigational therapy, highlights Clene's commitment to advancing novel treatments that target mitochondrial function, which could set it apart in the biopharmaceutical industry.



The availability of a webcast for the fireside chat enhances transparency and allows broader access for investors and interested parties, potentially increasing engagement with the company's initiatives.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any new information on clinical trial results or advancements regarding CNM-Au8®, which might indicate stagnation in the development process.

The mention of participating in a virtual conference could imply a lack of in-person engagement opportunities, potentially limiting investor interaction and interest.

The absence of any financial updates or forecasts may raise concerns among investors about the company's financial transparency and future planning.

FAQ

What is the date of Clene's presentation at the Roth Conference?

The presentation at the 37th Annual Roth Conference is scheduled for March 18, 2025.

What is the focus of Clene Inc.?

Clene Inc. focuses on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases like ALS and multiple sclerosis.

How can I register for the webcast?

You can register online to view the webcast on the Clene website or contact your Roth representative.

What is CNM-Au8®?

CNM-Au8® is an investigational therapy that targets mitochondrial function to improve neuronal health.

Where is Clene Inc. headquartered?

Clene Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D in Maryland.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CLNN Insider Trading Activity

$CLNN insiders have traded $CLNN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLNN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID J MATLIN purchased 92,307 shares for an estimated $438,458

MARK MORTENSON (Chief Science Officer) purchased 20,512 shares for an estimated $97,432

ROBERT DEE ETHERINGTON (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $47,500

SALT LAKE CITY, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis (MS), today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 37



th



Annual Roth Conference and host 1x1 investor meetings.







Date:



March 18, 2025







Time of Presentation:



9:20 am PST







Format:



Virtual Fireside Chat







1x1 Meetings:



Please contact your Roth representative.





A webcast of the presentation will be available on the “



Events



” section of the Clene website. Alternatively, one can register online to view the webcast here:



link



.







About Clene







Clene Inc., (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8



®



is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells’ survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8



®



is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit



www.clene.com



or follow us on



X (formerly Twitter)



and



LinkedIn



.







Contacts:















Media Contact









Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., or David Schull





Russo Partners, LLC









Ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com













David.schull@russopartnersllc.com









(858) 717-2310













Investor Contact









Kevin Gardner





LifeSci Advisors







kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com







617-283-2856







