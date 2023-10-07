Clene (FRA:84C) Price Target Increased by 15.57% to 6.19

The average one-year price target for Clene (FRA:84C) has been revised to 6.19 / share. This is an increase of 15.57% from the prior estimate of 5.36 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.96 to a high of 10.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,258.25% from the latest reported closing price of 0.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clene. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 36.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 84C is 0.09%, an increase of 1,530.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 756.75% to 33,448K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 5,938K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company.

AWM Investment holds 5,000K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company.

Vivo Capital holds 4,521K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company.

Acuta Capital Partners holds 4,241K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,973K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company.

