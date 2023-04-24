Clene (FRA:84C) Price Target Decreased by 10.05% to 8.02

The average one-year price target for Clene (FRA:84C) has been revised to 8.02 / share. This is an decrease of 10.05% from the prior estimate of 8.92 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.71 to a high of 14.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 801.60% from the latest reported closing price of 0.89 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clene. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 32.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 84C is 0.01%, a decrease of 74.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.65% to 3,883K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kepos Capital holds 887K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 592K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 289K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 84C by 65.53% over the last quarter.

Laird Norton Trust Company holds 269K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 231K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 84C by 65.62% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.