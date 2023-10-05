Clene (CLNN) Price Target Increased by 6.29% to 6.32

The average one-year price target for Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) has been revised to 6.32 / share. This is an increase of 6.29% from the prior estimate of 5.95 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,179.90% from the latest reported closing price of 0.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clene. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 33.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLNN is 0.09%, an increase of 1,550.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 717.24% to 33,448K shares. The put/call ratio of CLNN is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 5,938K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company.

AWM Investment holds 5,000K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company.

Vivo Capital holds 4,521K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company.

Acuta Capital Partners holds 4,241K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,973K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company.

Clene Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene has innovated a novel nanotechnology drug platform for the development of a new class of orally administered neurotherapeutic drugs. Clene has also advanced into the clinic an aqueous solution of ionic zinc and silver for anti-viral and anti-microbial uses. Founded in 2013, the company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with R&D and manufacturing operations located in North East, Maryland.

