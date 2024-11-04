News & Insights

Clearway seeks to change board, restructure management at Intrepid Potash

November 04, 2024 — 01:20 pm EST

Clearway Capital, holder of a 9.1% stake in Intrepid Potash (IPI), stated in a letter to the company that it seeks to change the composition of the board of directors and restructure management, as disclosed in a regulatory filing.

