Clearway seeks to change board, restructure management at Intrepid Potash

Clearway Capital, holder of a 9.1% stake in Intrepid Potash (IPI), stated in a letter to the company that it seeks to change the composition of the board of directors and restructure management, as disclosed in a regulatory filing.

