Clearway Energy's (CWEN) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Miss

Clearway Energy Inc. CWEN recorded operating earnings per share (EPS) of 28 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents by 115.4%. The bottom line also increased 55.6% from the year-ago figure’s tally of 18 cents.

Revenues

Operating revenues of $340 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $358 million by 5.1%. The top line fell by 3.1% from $351 million in the prior-year quarter.

Clearway Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Clearway Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses amounted to $235 million, down 10.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $262 million due to a decline in operational costs.



Operating income was $105 million, up 17.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $89 million.



In the quarter, CWEN reported interest expenses of $49 million, down 41.7% year over year.



During the quarter, the company completed the previously announced acquisition of 413 MW operating wind projects from Capistrano Wind Partners, LLC.

Financial Position

Clearway Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $793 million as of Sep 30, 2022, up from $179 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Total liquidity as of Sep 30, 2022, was $1,539 million, up 87.5% from the Dec 31, 2021, level of $821 million.



The long-term debt as of Sep 30, 2022, was $6,519 million compared with $6,939 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Clearway Energy’s net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of 2022 was $607 million compared with $529 million in the year-ago quarter.



On Sep 12, 2022, Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP") closed a transaction whereby TotalEnergies acquired half of GIP’s interest in Clearway Group. TotalEnergies is expected to enhance growth prospects for the Clearway enterprise.

Guidance

Clearway Energy lowered its 2022 cash available for the distribution (“CAFD”) guidance to $350 million from the earlier expectation of $365 million due to forced outages experienced at the Conventional segment. CWEN initiated 2023 CAFD guidance of $410 million.



The company has lowered its pro forma CAFD outlook for 2022 to $390 million from the earlier expectation of $400 million.

Zacks Rank

Clearway Energy currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

PNM Resources PNM is slated to report second-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter EPS is pegged at $1.29. PNM Resources’ long-term ( three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 4.2%.



Alliant Energy Corp. LNT is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter EPS is pegged at $1.04. Alliant Energy’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 5.92%.



Hawaiian Electric Industries HE is scheduled to announce third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 70 cents per share. Hawaiian Electric Industries’ long-term earnings growth is projected at 12.6%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.