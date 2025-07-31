Clearway Energy to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Clearway Energy Inc. CWEN is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 112% in the last reported quarter.



Let us discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Major Factors That Might Have Impacted CWEN's Q2 Performance

Clearway Energy’s second-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from contributions coming in from the acquired 137 MW Tuolumne Wind project.



Seasonal factors play a crucial role in second-quarter earnings. Historically, most of Clearway Energy's revenues are generated from the months of May through September, as contracted pricing and renewable resources are at their highest levels in CWEN’s portfolio.



The second-quarter earnings are also likely to have gained from the ongoing repowering of its wind assets, which is extending the life of the project with the usage of new technology.

Q2 Expectations for CWEN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 67 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 55.8%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $426.7 million, indicating an increase of 16.57% from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Clearway Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Clearway Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Clearway Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote

CWEN’s Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of -35.07% at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



CWEN’s Zacks Rank: Currently, Clearway Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same sector, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



HighPeak Energy HPK is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug. 11. It has an Earnings ESP of +56.33% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is pinned at 12 cents, which implies a year-over-year decline of 57.14%.



Viper Energy Inc. VNOM is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug. 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +8.56% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



VNOM’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 1.27%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pinned at 34 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year decline of 44.26%.



Enbridge Inc. ENB is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug. 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.35% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



ENB’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pinned at 41 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year decline of 2.4%.

