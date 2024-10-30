Clearway Energy raises dividend 1.7% to 42.40c

On October 29, Clearway Energy’s (CWEN) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on Class A and Class C common stock of 42.40c per share payable on December 16 to stockholders of record as of December 2.
