Clearway Energy raises dividend 1.7% to 42.40c

On October 29, Clearway Energy’s (CWEN) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on Class A and Class C common stock of 42.40c per share payable on December 16 to stockholders of record as of December 2.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CWEN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.