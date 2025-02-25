Clearway Energy Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Clearway Energy Inc. CWEN recorded fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 3 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents by 76.9%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 32 cents per share.



CWEN’s Revenues

Total revenues of $256 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $308 million by 16.9%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported revenues of $249 million.



Full-year 2024 revenues totaled $1.37 billion compared with $1.31 billion last year.

Highlights of CWEN’s Earnings Release

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $228 million compared with $201 million in the year-ago period.



The company signed agreements with Clearway Group to commit to invest in 320-megawatt (MW) storage hybridization portfolio and 335 MW wind repowering. It also signed a binding third-party M&A agreement to acquire a 137 MW wind project.



Total operating costs and expenses for 2024 were $1.18 billion, up 12.3% from the year-ago figure of $1.05 billion. This was due to higher operational costs, as well as higher depreciation, amortization and accretion costs.



The operating income for the year totaled $196 million compared with last year’s $263 million.



CWEN incurred interest expenses of $307 million compared with $337 million in the year-ago quarter.

CWEN’s Financial Position

Clearway Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $332 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared with $535 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Total liquidity as of Dec. 31, 2024, was $1.33 billion compared with $1.51 billion recorded as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Long-term debt as of Dec. 31, 2024, amounted to $6.75 billion compared with $7.48 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Net cash provided by operating activities in 2024 totaled $770 million compared with $702 million last year.

CWEN’s Guidance

The company expects 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $1.195-$1.235 billion.



Cash from Operating Activities is expected to be in the range of $844-$884 million for the year.



Clearway Energy reaffirmed its guidance for 2025 cash available for distribution (CAFD) in the range of $400-$440 million.

CWEN’s Zacks Rank

