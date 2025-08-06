Clearway Energy Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Clearway Energy Inc. CWEN recorded second-quarter 2025 earnings of 28 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents by 58.2%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 43 cents per share.

CWEN’s Revenues

Total revenues of $392 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $427 million by 8.2%. However, the top line increased 7.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $366 million.

Highlights of CWEN’s Earnings Release

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $343 million compared with $353 million in the year-ago period.



Total operating costs and expenses for the quarter were $307 million, up 8.9% from the year-ago figure of $282 million. This was due to the higher cost of operations and depreciation, amortization and accretion costs.



CWEN incurred interest expenses of $83 million compared with $88 million in the year-ago quarter.



On July 18, 2025, Clearway Group offered the company the opportunity to enter into partnership arrangements to own cash equity interests in a portfolio of 291 megawatt (MW) of storage projects located in California and Colorado that are expected to reach commercial operations in 2026.



On July 16, 2025, the company, acquired Catalina Solar Lessee Holdco LLC, which leases and operates Catalina, a 109 MW solar facility located in Kern County, CA, from a third-party for approximately $127 million.

CWEN’s Financial Position

Clearway Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $260 million as of June 30, 2025, compared with $332 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Total liquidity as of June 30, 2025, was $1.298 billion compared with $1.330 billion recorded as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt as of June 30, 2025, amounted to $8.25 billion compared with $6.75 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first six months of 2025 was $286 million compared with $277 million in the year-ago period.

CWEN’s Guidance

The company updated its 2025 adjusted EBITDA expectation to the range of $1.2-$1.235 billion, compared with previous guidance of $1.195-$1.235 billion.



It raised its projection for cash from operating activities to the range of $860-$900 million from $844-$884 million.



Clearway Energy’s new guidance for 2025 cash available for distribution (CAFD) lies between $405 million and $440 million (previous guidance: $400-$440 million).

CWEN’s Zacks Rank

CWEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



