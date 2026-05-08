Clearway Energy Q1 Loss Wider Than Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Clearway Energy Inc. CWEN reported a first-quarter 2026 loss of $1.35 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 45 cents. However, in the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 3 cents.

CWEN’s Revenues

Total revenues of $354 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $331 million by 6.8%. The top line increased 18.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $298 million.

Clearway Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Clearway Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote

Highlights of CWEN’s Earnings Release

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $257 million compared with $252 million in the year-ago period.



Total operating costs and expenses for the quarter were $334 million, up 12.1% from the year-ago figure of $298 million. This was primarily driven by higher operating costs, increased depreciation, amortization and accretion expenses, along with a rise in general and administrative costs, and higher transaction and integration expenses.



The company generated operating income of $20 million in the first quarter of 2026.



CWEN incurred interest expenses of $101 million compared with $116 million in the year-ago quarter.



On March 30, 2026, Clearway Energy, through its indirect subsidiaries, acquired Cardinal Portfolio for total cash consideration of $324 million.

Developments After First-Quarter Close

On May 1, 2026, the Honeycomb Portfolio battery energy storage system (BESS) facilities in Utah, comprising four BESS projects with a combined capacity of 320 megawatts, reached substantial completion. The portfolio is backed by 20-year tolling agreements with an investment-grade utility. Clearway Energy’s total capital investment in the projects was $97 million.

CWEN’s Financial Position

Clearway Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $325 million as of March 31, 2026 compared with $231 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Total liquidity as of March 31, 2026 was $1.23 billion compared with $1.06 billion recorded as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Long-term debt as of March 31, 2026 amounted to $8.5 billion compared with $7.9 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first three months of 2026 was $401 million compared with $95 million in the year-ago period.

CWEN’s Guidance

Clearway Energy projects 2026 cash available for distribution (CAFD) to lie between $470 million and $510 million.



The company projects CAFD to lie in the range of $2.90-$3.10 per share for the period, reiterating 2030.



CWEN expects 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to lie in the range of $1.441-$1.481 billion.



Cash from operating activities for 2026 is expected to be in the range of $1.022-$1.062 billion.

CWEN’s Zacks Rank

CWEN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

Ormat Technologies Inc. ORA reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents by 41.3%. The bottom line also increased 91.2% from 68 cents in the year-ago quarter.



ORA generated revenues of $403.9 million, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $349 million by 15.6%. The top line also increased 75.8% year over year.



Sempra SRE reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.51, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 4.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.44.



Revenues of $3.66 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.15 billion by 11.8%. The top line decreased 3.9% from $3.8 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Talen Energy Corporation TLN reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $5.55 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.28 by 5%. The bottom line also increased a massive 576.8% from 82 cents in the year-ago quarter.



TLN generated revenues of $1.13 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion by 11%. The top line also improved 189.5% from the year-ago reported figure of $0.39 billion.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sempra (SRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Talen Energy Corporation (TLN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.