Clearway Energy Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Clearway Energy Inc. CWEN recorded first-quarter 2025 earnings of 3 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 25 cents by 112%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 2 cents per share. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news)

CWEN’s Revenues

Total revenues of $298 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $311 million by 4.1%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported revenues of $263 million.

Highlights of CWEN’s Earnings Release

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $252 million compared with $211 million in the year-ago period.



Total operating costs and expenses for the quarter were $298 million, up 2.1% from the year-ago figure of $292 million. This was due to higher depreciation, amortization and accretion costs.



CWEN incurred interest expenses of $116 million compared with $57 million in the year-ago quarter.



On April 25, 2025, the company entered into a binding agreement to acquire an approximately 100 megawatt (MW) operating solar project located in California from a third party. CWEN expects its corporate capital commitment to acquire the facility to be between $120 million and $125 million. The project reached commercial operations in 2013 and has a revenue contract with an investment-grade utility through 2038.



On April 29, 2025, the company closed the acquisition of Tuolumne Wind, a 137 MW wind project located in Klickitat County, WA, from Turlock Irrigation District. The project has a PPA with Turlock Irrigation District, an investment-grade regulated entity, with an initial contract term of 15 years to 2040.

CWEN’s Financial Position

Clearway Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $297 million as of March 31, 2025, compared with $332 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Total liquidity as of March 31, 2025, was $1.325 billion compared with $1.33 billion recorded as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt as of March 31, 2025, amounted to $7.23 billion compared with $6.75 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter totaled $95 million compared with $81 million in the year-ago quarter.

CWEN’s Guidance

The company continues to expect 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $1.195-$1.235 billion.



Cash from Operating Activities is expected to be in the range of $844-$884 million for the year.



Clearway Energy reaffirmed its guidance for 2025 cash available for distribution (CAFD) in the range of $400-$440 million.

CWEN’s Zacks Rank

Upcoming Releases

Constellation Energy Corporation CEG is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 6, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.14 per share, which suggests a year-over-year increase of 17.6%.



CEG’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 12.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pinned at $9.40 per share, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 8.4%.



Energy Transfer ET is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 6, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 33 cents per share, which suggests a year-over-year increase of 3.1%.



ET’s long-term earnings growth rate is 21.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $95.3 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 15.3%.



Murphy Oil Corporation MUR is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 7, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $2.81 billion while that for earnings is pegged at $2.44 per share.





