Clearway Energy Lags on Q4 EPS Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Clearway Energy Inc. CWEN recorded a fourth-quarter 2025 loss of 89 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 21 cents by 323.81%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 3 cents.

CWEN’s Revenues

Total revenues of $310 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $305 million by 1.64%. The top line increased 21.09% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $256 million.



Full-year 2025 revenues totaled $1.43 billion compared with $1.37 billion last year.

Clearway Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Clearway Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote

Highlights of CWEN’s Earnings Release

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $237 million compared with $228 million in the year-ago period.



Total operating costs and expenses for 2025 were $1.27 billion, up 8% from the year-ago figure of $1.18 billion. This was due to higher operational costs and higher transaction and integration costs.



The operating income for the year totaled $160 million, down 18.37% compared with last year’s $196 million.



CWEN incurred interest expenses of $387 million, up 26.06% compared with last year’s $307 million.



CWEN completed the addition of more than 1.3-gigawatt (GW) fleet in 2025 and plans to invest $1.0 billion in 2026. In December 2025, the company completed funding of the 500 MW Pine Forest complex.



On Nov. 24, 2025, the company, through an indirect subsidiary, agreed to acquire 291-MW battery-energy-storage projects from Clearway Group located in Colorado and California. This transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Developments After Fourth-Quarter Close

During the first quarter of 2026, Clearway Group invited the company to invest $200 million in the 520 MW Royal Slope solar plus storage project, targeted for 2027 operation, and $215 million in the 650 MW Swan Solar project, targeted for 2028 operation. These investments are subject to negotiation with Clearway Group and approval by the Company’s Independent Directors.

CWEN’s Financial Position

Clearway Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $231 million as of Dec. 31, 2025 compared with $332 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Total liquidity as of Dec. 31, 2025, was $1.06 billion compared with $1.33 billion recorded as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt as of Dec. 31, 2025, amounted to $7.90 billion compared with $6.75 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash provided by operating activities in 2025 totaled $688 million compared with $770 million last year.

CWEN’s Guidance

Clearway Energy projects 2026 cash available for distribution (CAFD) to lie between $470 million and $510 million.



The company projects CAFD to lie in the range of $2.90-$3.10 per share for the period, reiterating 2030.



CWEN expects 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to lie in the range of $1.441-$1.481 billion.



Cash from operating activities for 2026 is expected to be in the range of $1.022-$1.062 billion.

CWEN’s Zacks Rank

CWEN currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Excelerate Energy EE is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 29 cents per share, which suggests a year-over-year decrease of 27.50%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at 252.47 million, which implies a year-over-year fall of 8.05%.



Sempra SRE is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.13 per share, which suggests a year-over-year decrease of 24.67%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at 3.64 billion, which implies a year-over-year fall of 3.13%.



Talen Energy Corporation TLN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.80 per share, which suggests a year-over-year increase of 54.70%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at 752.49 million, which implies year-over-year growth of 61.13%.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sempra (SRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Talen Energy Corporation (TLN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.