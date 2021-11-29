Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CWEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.49% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.86, the dividend yield is 3.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CWEN was $37.86, representing a -4.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.75 and a 51.87% increase over the 52 week low of $24.93.

CWEN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). CWEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3. Zacks Investment Research reports CWEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.83%, compared to an industry average of 11.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cwen Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

