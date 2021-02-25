Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.324 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CWEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.89% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CWEN was $29.2, representing a -21.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.23 and a 81.14% increase over the 52 week low of $16.12.

CWEN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). CWEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.36. Zacks Investment Research reports CWEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1195%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CWEN Dividend History page.

