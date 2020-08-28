Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Dividends
Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.313 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CWEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 49.05% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.02, the dividend yield is 4.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CWEN was $26.02, representing a -4.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.12 and a 61.41% increase over the 52 week low of $16.12.

CWEN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). CWEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.45. Zacks Investment Research reports CWEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1440%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CWEN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

