Clearway Energy, Inc. Class C (CWEN) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Clearway Energy, Inc. Class C said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.53 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $29.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.21%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.47%, the lowest has been 3.81%, and the highest has been 10.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.93 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 634 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearway Energy, Inc. Class C. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 5.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWEN is 0.33%, an increase of 18.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.60% to 87,654K shares. The put/call ratio of CWEN is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.24% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clearway Energy, Inc. Class C is 40.27. The forecasts range from a low of 36.94 to a high of $43.89. The average price target represents an increase of 37.24% from its latest reported closing price of 29.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Clearway Energy, Inc. Class C is 1,391MM, an increase of 10.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,591K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,787K shares, representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWEN by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 2,968K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,790K shares, representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWEN by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,726K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,544K shares, representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWEN by 0.67% over the last quarter.

Rare Infrastructure holds 2,334K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,478K shares, representing a decrease of 134.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWEN by 60.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,307K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,249K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWEN by 5.22% over the last quarter.

Clearway Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clearway is one of the largest developers and operators of clean energy in the United States with over 5.7 gigawatts of wind, solar, and energy storage in operation, including assets owned through their affiliate company, Clearway Energy, Inc.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.