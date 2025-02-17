Clearway Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.4312 per Share, Reflecting 1.7% Increase

Clearway Energy, Inc. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4312 per share, reflecting a 1.7% increase from Q4 2024.

Clearway Energy, Inc. announced a quarterly dividend of $0.4312 per share for its Class A and Class C common stock, which will be payable on March 17, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of March 3, 2025. This represents a 1.7% increase from the previous dividend of $0.4240 per share. The company, known for its significant clean energy generation assets across the U.S., aims to support its investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy's diverse portfolio includes wind, solar, and battery storage, totaling approximately 11.8 GW of gross capacity, alongside traditional power sources for grid reliability. The company's stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, and it is sponsored by Clearway Energy Group LLC.

Potential Positives

Clearway Energy, Inc. has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4312 per share, signaling consistent financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The annualized dividend of $1.7248 per share represents a 1.7% increase from the previous quarter's dividend, indicating growth in dividend payments.

The company is recognized as one of the largest owners of clean energy generation assets in the U.S., positioning it strongly in the growing clean energy sector.

Clearway Energy's diversified clean energy portfolio of approximately 11.8 GW of gross capacity enhances its ability to provide stable and growing dividend income to investors.

Potential Negatives

The dividend increase of only 1.7% may indicate slower growth expectations compared to previous periods, which could concern investors seeking higher returns.

The relatively modest increase in dividends might reflect ongoing challenges in the clean energy sector amidst competitive pressures, affecting investor confidence.

The reliance on forward-looking statements without concrete assurances may heighten uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and stability.

FAQ

What is the quarterly dividend declared by Clearway Energy for 2025?

Clearway Energy declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4312 per share on February 17, 2025.

When will Clearway Energy's dividend be paid?

The dividend will be payable on March 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 3, 2025.

How much is the annualized dividend for Clearway Energy's shares?

The annualized dividend is $1.7248 per share, reflecting a 1.7% increase from the previous quarter.

What are the stock symbols for Clearway Energy?

Clearway Energy's Class A and Class C common stock are traded as CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively.

What is Clearway Energy's focus in the energy sector?

Clearway Energy is focused on clean energy generation and aims to lead the transition to sustainable power in the U.S.

$CWEN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CWEN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWEN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARIA ELVIRA SALAZAR sold up to $50,000 on 10/25.

$CWEN Insider Trading Activity

$CWEN insiders have traded $CWEN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN R. FORD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $53,485.

$CWEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $CWEN stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) today announced that on February 17, 2025, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on each of the Company’s Class A and Class C common stock of $0.4312 per share payable on March 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 3, 2025. This quarterly dividend represents $1.7248 per share on an annualized basis, an increase of 1.7% over the fourth quarter 2024 dividend of $0.4240 per share, or $1.6960 per share annualized.







About Clearway Energy







Clearway Energy, Inc. is one of the largest owners of clean energy generation assets in the US and is leading the transition to a world powered by clean energy. Our portfolio comprises approximately 11.8 GW of gross capacity in 26 states, including 9 GW of wind, solar, and battery energy storage and over 2.7 GW of conventional dispatchable power capacity providing critical grid reliability services. Through our diversified and primarily contracted clean energy portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide our investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy, Inc.’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by our controlling investor, Clearway Energy Group LLC. For more information, visit investor.clearwayenergy.com.







Forward Looking Statements







This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions and typically can be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “should,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “guidance,” “believe” and similar terms. Although Clearway Energy, Inc. believes that the expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially.







Investor:







Akil Marsh, 609-608-1500







investor.relations@clearwayenergy.com









Media:







Zadie Oleksiw, 202-836-5754







media@clearwayenergy.com





