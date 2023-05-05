Clearway Energy Inc - (CWEN.A) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Clearway Energy Inc - said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.53 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $28.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.45%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.96%, the lowest has been 3.04%, and the highest has been 9.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.78%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearway Energy Inc -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWEN.A is 0.14%, an increase of 4.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 29,595K shares. The put/call ratio of CWEN.A is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.60% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clearway Energy Inc - is 38.53. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 37.60% from its latest reported closing price of 28.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Clearway Energy Inc - is 1,391MM, an increase of 10.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 1,961K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 1,289K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares, representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWEN.A by 4.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,250K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWEN.A by 4.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,120K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWEN.A by 6.10% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 978K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051K shares, representing a decrease of 7.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWEN.A by 7.44% over the last quarter.

Clearway Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clearway Energy, Inc. is one of the largest renewable energy owners in the US with over 4,200 net MW of installed wind and solar generation projects. Clearway Energy also owns approximately 2,500 net MW of environmentally-sound, highly efficient natural gas generation facilities as well as a portfolio of district energy systems. Through this environmentally-sound diversified and primarily contracted portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income.Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor Global Infrastructure Partners III (GIP), an independent infrastructure fund manager that invests in infrastructure and businesses in both OECD and select emerging market countries, through GIP's portfolio company, Clearway Energy Group.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.