Clearway Energy Group and Microsoft Sign Long-Term Power Purchase Agreement for Mount Storm Wind Farm in West Virginia

Clearway Energy Group has signed a PPA with Microsoft for a 335 MW wind farm in West Virginia.

Quiver AI Summary

Clearway Energy Group has entered into a long-term power purchase agreement with Microsoft for the 335 megawatt Mount Storm wind farm in Grant County, West Virginia. This project aims to aid Microsoft's sustainability and decarbonization efforts by providing carbon-free energy. Valerie Wooley, Senior Vice President of Origination at Clearway, expressed excitement about partnering with Microsoft to promote renewable energy and local economic growth. The wind farm will utilize American-made equipment, generate substantial tax revenue, create hundreds of construction jobs, and support community benefit programs. Clearway Energy Group is dedicated to advancing a clean energy future and operates a portfolio with approximately 11.8 GW of generating capacity across 26 states.

Potential Positives

Clearway has secured a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Microsoft for a 335 MW wind farm, strengthening its position in the renewable energy market.

The Mount Storm project aligns with Microsoft’s sustainability and decarbonization goals, showcasing Clearway's commitment to supporting corporate climate initiatives.

The project will significantly boost the local economy by providing millions in tax revenue and creating hundreds of construction jobs.

Using American-made equipment for the project highlights Clearway's commitment to domestic manufacturing and economic growth in the community.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the Mount Storm wind farm project?

The Mount Storm wind farm is a 335 MW renewable energy project in Grant County, West Virginia, developed by Clearway Energy Group.

How will the Mount Storm project benefit Microsoft?

The project supports Microsoft’s sustainability and decarbonization goals by generating carbon-free energy to power its operations.

What economic impacts will the Mount Storm project have?

The project is expected to provide significant investment, including millions in tax revenue and hundreds of construction jobs for the community.

What type of equipment will be used in the Mount Storm project?

The Mount Storm wind project will be constructed using American-made equipment, contributing to local manufacturing and supply chains.

Where is Clearway Energy Group headquartered?

Clearway Energy Group is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional offices in several other major U.S. cities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CWEN Insider Trading Activity

$CWEN insiders have traded $CWEN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN R. FORD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $53,485.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CWEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of $CWEN stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CWEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CWEN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CWEN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CWEN forecast page.

Full Release



SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy Group (“Clearway”) has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Microsoft for the 335 megawatt (MW) Mount Storm wind farm located in Grant County, West Virginia. Mount Storm will support Microsoft’s sustainability and decarbonization goals by generating carbon-free energy.





“Clearway is thrilled to announce our work with Microsoft on the Mount Storm project. We are proud to support the development of renewable energy and economic growth in the community,” said Valerie Wooley, Senior Vice President of Origination at Clearway.





The Mount Storm project will be built with



American-made equipment



. In addition, the Mount Storm wind project will deliver significant investment to the community including millions of dollars in tax revenue, hundreds of construction jobs, as well as funding for community benefit programs.





###







About Clearway Energy Group







About Clearway Energy





Clearway Energy Group’s vision is a world powered by clean energy. Along with our public affiliate Clearway Energy, Inc., our portfolio comprises approximately 11.8 GW of gross generating capacity in 26 states, including 9.1 GW of wind, solar, and battery energy storage assets, and over 2.8 GW of flexible dispatchable power generation providing critical grid reliability services. As we develop a nationwide pipeline of new energy projects for the future, Clearway’s operating fleet generates enough reliable electricity to power more than 2 million homes today. Clearway Energy Group is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Denver, Houston, Phoenix, Princeton, and San Diego. For more information clearwayenergygroup.com.





Clearway Energy, Inc. is one of the largest owners of clean energy generation assets in the U.S. and is leading the transition to a world powered by clean energy. Our portfolio comprises approximately 11.8 GW of gross capacity in 26 states, including approximately 9.1 GW of wind, solar and battery energy storage systems and approximately 2.8 GW of flexible dispatchable power generation providing critical grid reliability services. Through our diversified and primarily contracted clean energy portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy, Inc.’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor, Clearway Energy Group LLC. For more information, visit investor.clearwayenergy.com.











Media Contact:







Zadie Oleksiw





Senior Director, Communications





202.836.5754 |





Zadie.Oleksiw@clearwayenergy.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.