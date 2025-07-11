Clearway Energy (CWEN) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Clearway Energy (CWEN) closed at $31.87, marking a -1.18% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

The company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants's stock has climbed by 1.74% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.07%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Clearway Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 5, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.81, showcasing a 88.37% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $434.4 million, reflecting a 18.69% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.21 per share and a revenue of $1.46 billion, indicating changes of +61.33% and +6.14%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Clearway Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Clearway Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Clearway Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.67.

Also, we should mention that CWEN has a PEG ratio of 0.69. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Alternative Energy - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.46 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

