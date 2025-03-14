Clearway Energy (CWEN) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Clearway Energy (CWEN) closed the most recent trading day at $29.14, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 2.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.61%.

The company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants's shares have seen an increase of 11.03% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Clearway Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.38, signifying a 1800% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $316.5 million, showing a 20.34% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.70 per share and a revenue of $1.53 billion, signifying shifts of -6.67% and +11.73%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clearway Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 21.93% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Clearway Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Clearway Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 41.99 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.17, so one might conclude that Clearway Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that CWEN has a PEG ratio of 1.55 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Alternative Energy - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.13.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.