Clearway Energy (CWEN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Clearway Energy (CWEN) closed at $32.09, marking a -4.41% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.46%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.64%.

The company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants's shares have seen a decrease of 8.88% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.61%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Clearway Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 5, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Clearway Energy to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.29%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $480.49 million, indicating a 22.57% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

CWEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.97 per share and revenue of $1.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -167.83% and +20.25%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Clearway Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.73% lower. As of now, Clearway Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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