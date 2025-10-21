Clearway Energy (CWEN) Stock Moves -3.74%: What You Should Know

Clearway Energy (CWEN) closed the most recent trading day at $30.41, moving -3.74% from the previous trading session. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.16%.

Shares of the company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants have appreciated by 10.8% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.82%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Clearway Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 4, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Clearway Energy to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $422.17 million, down 13.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.64 per share and a revenue of $1.44 billion, demonstrating changes of -14.67% and +4.74%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clearway Energy should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 11.34% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Clearway Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Clearway Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 49.23 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 27.85.

We can also see that CWEN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Alternative Energy - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.51.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.