Clearway Energy (CWEN) Stock Moves -1.78%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Clearway Energy (CWEN) reached $27.55, with a -1.78% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 2.5%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 4.31%.

The company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants's stock has dropped by 4.56% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Clearway Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 30, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.30, showcasing a 1400% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $310.81 million, indicating a 18.18% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $1.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +9.7%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Clearway Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 7.84% upward. Right now, Clearway Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Clearway Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.68. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.12 for its industry.

Investors should also note that CWEN has a PEG ratio of 1.07 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Alternative Energy - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.07.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 75, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

