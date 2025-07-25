Clearway Energy (CWEN) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Clearway Energy (CWEN) closed at $31.46, marking a -1.01% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

The stock of company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants has fallen by 1.03% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Clearway Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 5, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.66, showcasing a 53.49% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $428.6 million, up 17.1% from the year-ago period.

CWEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $1.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36% and +5.77%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Clearway Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 7.47% decrease. Currently, Clearway Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Clearway Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.28. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.9.

It is also worth noting that CWEN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Alternative Energy - Other industry stood at 2.51 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 165, this industry ranks in the bottom 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.