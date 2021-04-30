Clearway Energy (CWEN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.72, changing hands as low as $28.67 per share. Clearway Energy Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CWEN's low point in its 52 week range is $19.11 per share, with $37.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.74.

