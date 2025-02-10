Clearway Energy (CWEN) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Clearway Energy (CWEN) standing at $26.18, reflecting a +0.23% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.

Shares of the company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants witnessed a gain of 4.82% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 0.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Clearway Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 24, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.13, showcasing a 59.38% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $308.01 million, indicating a 23.7% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Clearway Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.09% higher. Clearway Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Clearway Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.83. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.75 for its industry.

One should further note that CWEN currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.69. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. CWEN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CWEN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

