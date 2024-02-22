Clearway Energy (CWEN) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Lag

Clearway Energy Inc. CWEN recorded fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of 32 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents by 100%. The bottom line also improved 220% from the year-ago quarter’s level of 10 cents.



Full-year 2023 earnings were 67 cents per share, down 86.6% from the previous year’s level of $4.99.

Revenues

Total revenues of $249 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $284 million by 12.2%. The top line also declined 7.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $268 million.



Full-year 2023 revenues totaled $1.31 billion, up 10.1% from the previous year’s $1.19 billion.

Highlights of the Release

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $201 million compared with $212 million in the year-ago period.



The company signed contracts in the last twelve months, ensuring that 42% of the Resource Adequacy for Marsh Landing, Walnut Creek and El Segundo is contracted in 2027, with nearly 100% contracted through 2026.



Total operating costs and expenses for the full year amounted to $1.05 billion, up 3.9% from the previous year’s figure of $1.01 billion. This was due to an increase in the cost of operations.



Operating income for the full year came in at $263 million compared with the previous year’s $1.47 billion.



CWEN incurred interest expenses of $337 million compared with $232 million in the previous year.

Financial Position

Clearway Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $535 million as of Dec 31, 2023, down from $657 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Total liquidity as of Dec 31, 2023, was $1.5 billion, up 9.5% from $1.37 billion recorded as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt as of Dec 31, 2023, amounted to $7.48 billion compared with $6.49 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Net cash provided by operating activities in 2023 totaled $702 million compared with $787 million in 2022.



The first-quarter 2024 quarterly dividend increased 1.7% to 40.33 cents per share. The company expects annual dividend per share growth in the upper range of 5-8% through 2026.

Guidance

The company expects 2024 net income and Adjusted EBITDA to be $90 million and $1.17 billion, respectively.



Cash from Operating Activities is expected to be $830 million for the same period.



Clearway Energy reaffirmed its 2024 cash available for distribution (CAFD) guidance of $395 million.

Zacks Rank

