Clearway Energy (CWEN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Rise
Clearway Energy Inc. CWEN recorded a fourth-quarter 2021 operating loss of 7 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 17 cents by 141.2%. The bottom line declined 164% from the year-ago figure’s tally of 11 cents.
Clearway Energy reported 2021 earnings per share (EPS) of 44 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents by 35.3%. However, the bottom line increased 100% from the year-ago figure of 22 cents.
Revenues
Operating revenues of $318 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $291 million by 9.3%. The top line also improved 13.6% from $280 million in the prior-year quarter.
Clearway Energy’s total revenues for 2021 were $1,286 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,280 million by 0.5%. Total revenues improved 7.3% from the year-ago figure of $1,199 million.
Clearway Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Clearway Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses for 2021 amounted to $1,019 million, up 17.7%from the year-ago figure of $866 million, due to an increase in operation and development costs.
Operating income was $267 million, down 20% year over year.
In 2021, CWEN reported interest expenses of $312 million, down 24.8% year over year.
Financial Position
Clearway Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $178 million as of Dec 31, 2021, down from $268 million on Dec 31, 2020.
Total liquidity as of Dec 31, 2021 was $821 million, down 8.2% from the Dec 31, 2020 level of $894 million.
Long-term debt as of Dec 31, 2021 was $6,939 million compared with $6,585 million on Dec 31, 2020.
Clearway Energy’s net cash provided from operating activities for 2021 was $701 million compared with $545 million in the year-ago period.
Guidance
Clearway Energy reiterated 2022 cash available for the distribution guidance of $395 million.
The sale of CWEN’s Thermal Business is on track to get closed in the first half of 2022 for an estimated value of $1.9 billion. With $1.35 billion in net proceeds, which will provide financial flexibility to complete new projects and boost the renewable portfolio.
Zacks Rank
Clearway Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Upcoming Releases
Algonquin Power & Utilities AQN is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Mar 3 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter’s EPS is pegged at 21 cents.
Algonquin Power & Utilities’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 8.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AQN’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 4.5%.
Pampa Energia PAM is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Mar 10 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter’s EPS is pegged at 82 cents.
Pampa Energia’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 52.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAM’s 2021 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 126.6%.
Global Water Resources Inc. GWRS is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Mar 10 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter’s EPS is pegged at 1 cent.
Global Water Resources’ long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GWRS’ 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 6.7%.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?
Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys
Click to get this free report
Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.