Clearway Energy (CWEN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Rise

Clearway Energy Inc. CWEN recorded a fourth-quarter 2021 operating loss of 7 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 17 cents by 141.2%. The bottom line declined 164% from the year-ago figure’s tally of 11 cents.



Clearway Energy reported 2021 earnings per share (EPS) of 44 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents by 35.3%. However, the bottom line increased 100% from the year-ago figure of 22 cents.

Revenues

Operating revenues of $318 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $291 million by 9.3%. The top line also improved 13.6% from $280 million in the prior-year quarter.



Clearway Energy’s total revenues for 2021 were $1,286 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,280 million by 0.5%. Total revenues improved 7.3% from the year-ago figure of $1,199 million.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses for 2021 amounted to $1,019 million, up 17.7%from the year-ago figure of $866 million, due to an increase in operation and development costs.



Operating income was $267 million, down 20% year over year.



In 2021, CWEN reported interest expenses of $312 million, down 24.8% year over year.

Financial Position

Clearway Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $178 million as of Dec 31, 2021, down from $268 million on Dec 31, 2020.



Total liquidity as of Dec 31, 2021 was $821 million, down 8.2% from the Dec 31, 2020 level of $894 million.



Long-term debt as of Dec 31, 2021 was $6,939 million compared with $6,585 million on Dec 31, 2020.



Clearway Energy’s net cash provided from operating activities for 2021 was $701 million compared with $545 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Clearway Energy reiterated 2022 cash available for the distribution guidance of $395 million.



The sale of CWEN’s Thermal Business is on track to get closed in the first half of 2022 for an estimated value of $1.9 billion. With $1.35 billion in net proceeds, which will provide financial flexibility to complete new projects and boost the renewable portfolio.

Zacks Rank

Clearway Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



