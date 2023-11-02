Clearway Energy (CWEN) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Beat

Clearway Energy Inc. CWEN recorded third-quarter 2023 earnings of 3 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 94.5%.

Revenues

Total revenues of $371 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $344 million by 7.8%. The top line also improved 9.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $340 million.

Clearway Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Clearway Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $323 million compared with $322 million in the year-ago period.



Total operating expenses amounted to $277 million, up 17.9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $235 million. This was due to an increase in the cost of operations.



Operating income came in at $94 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $105 million.



CWEN incurred interest expenses of $48 million compared with $49 million in the prior-year period.

Financial Position

Clearway Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $566 million as of Sep 30, 2023, down from $657 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Total liquidity as of Sep 30, 2023, was $1,645 million, up 20.4% from $1,366 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt as of Sep 30, 2023, was $6,995 million compared with $6,491 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2023 totaled $496 million compared with $607 million in the corresponding period of 2022.



The fourth-quarter quarterly dividend increased by 2% to 39.6 cents per share. The annual dividend per share recorded 8% growth in 2023. The company expects annual dividend per share growth in the upper range of 5% to 8% through 2026.

Guidance

Clearway Energy maintained its 2023 cash available for distribution (CAFD) guidance in the range of $330-$360 million.



The company issued its full-year 2024 CAFD guidance at $395 million. This reflects the new growth investments, improved availability and lower maintenance costs of the company.

Zacks Rank

Clearway Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP recorded third-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 57 cents per unit, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents by 18.8%. The bottom line, however, declined 38.7% from 93 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $1.18, implying a year-over-year decrease of 79%. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 14.7%.



CNX Resources Corporation CNX reported third-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 35 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents by 34.6%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 54 cents per share.



The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $1.53, implying a year-over-year decrease of 45.6%. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 5.6%.



Arch Resources Inc. ARCH reported third-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share of $3.91, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.26 by 19.9%. The bottom line, however, declined 54.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $8.68.



The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings stands at $24.11, implying a year-over-year decrease of 62.3%. The stock delivered an average earnings surprise of 24.45% in the last four quarters.





Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.