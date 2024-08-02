Clearway Energy (CWEN) Q2 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates

Clearway Energy Inc. CWEN recorded a second-quarter 2024 earnings of 43 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 14%. However, the bottom line increased 30.3% from 33 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues

Total revenues of $366 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $401 million by 16.1%. The top line also declined 9.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $406 million.

Clearway Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Clearway Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $353 million compared with $316 million in the year-ago period.



The company signed an agreement with Clearway Group to commit to invest in 314 megawatts (MW) of solar plus storage projects. CWEN received an offer from Clearway Group to invest in a 500-MW solar plus storage project.



Total operating costs and expenses for the quarter amounted to $282 million, up 9.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $257 million. This was due to higher depreciation, amortization and accretion costs.



The operating income for the quarter came in at $84 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $149 million.



CWEN incurred interest expenses of $88 million compared with $55 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position

Clearway Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $226 million as of Jun 30, 2024, compared with $535 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



Total liquidity as of Jun 30, 2024, was $1.07 billion compared with $1.5 billion recorded as of Dec 31, 2023.



Long-term debt as of Jun 30, 2024, amounted to $6.8 billion compared with $7.48 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first six months of 2024 totaled $277 million compared with $209 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

The company continues to expect 2024 net income and adjusted EBITDA of $90 million and $1.18 billion, respectively.



Cash from Operating Activities is expected to be $830 million for the same period.



Clearway Energy reaffirmed its guidance for 2024 cash available for distribution at $395 million.

Zacks Rank

CWEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP recorded second-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 66 cents per unit, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents by 5.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.81, which implies a year-over-year increase of 432.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $1.25 billion.



CNX Resources Corporation CNX reported second-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 36 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents by 33.3%.



The consensus estimate for 2024 EPS stands at $1.41, which calls for a year-over-year decrease of 25.8%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 61.2% in the trailing four quarters.



Arch Resources Inc. ARCH reported second-quarter 2024 operating EPS of 81 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 by 38.2%.



The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $13.7, which suggests a year-over-year decrease of 43.4%. The consensus mark for 2024 sales is pegged at $2.64 billion.





Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.