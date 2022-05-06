Clearway Energy (CWEN) Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Fall

Clearway Energy Inc. CWEN recorded a first-quarter 2022 operating loss of 28 cents per share, comparing unfavorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 12 cents. The bottom line also declined by 190.3% from the year-ago figure’s tally of 31 cents.

Revenues

Operating revenues of $214 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $245 million by 12.7%. The top line also decreased by 9.7% from $237 million in the prior-year quarter.

Clearway Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses amounted to $267 million, up 6.4% from the year-ago figure of $251 million, due to an increase in operational costs.



In the first quarter, Clearway Energy reported an operating loss of $53 million, wider than the loss reported in the year-ago quarter of $14 million.



In the first quarter, CWEN reported interest expenses of $47 million, up 4.4% year over year.

Financial Position

Clearway Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $140 million as of Mar 31, 2022, down from $179 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Total liquidity as of Mar 31, 2022 was $574 million, down 30.1% from the Dec 31, 2021 level of $821 million.



The long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2022 was $6,979 million compared with $6,939 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Clearway Energy’s net cash provided by operating activities for the first three months of 2022 was $93 million compared with $47 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Clearway Energy updated its 2022 cash available for the distribution (CAFD) guidance to $365 million due to the closing of the sale of Clearway's Thermal Business. CWEN expects its 2022 EBITDA guidance of $1,225 million.



The board of directors increased the quarterly dividend by 2% to 36 cents per share for the second quarter of 2022. Clearway Energy reaffirmed annual dividend per share growth in the upper range of 5%-8% through 2026.

Zacks Rank

Clearway Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



