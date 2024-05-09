Clearway Energy (CWEN) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Lag

Clearway Energy Inc. CWEN recorded a first-quarter 2024 loss of 2 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 27 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported break-even earnings.

Revenues

Total revenues of $263 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $270 million by 2.6%. The top line also declined 8.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $288 million.

Highlights of the Release

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $211 million compared with $218 million in the year-ago period.



The company signed agreements with Clearway Group to commit to invest in 55-megawatt (MW) of wind and 257 MW of solar plus storage projects. On May 6, 2024, CWEN contracted with a load-serving entity to sell approximately 97 MW of Resource Adequacy, commencing in January 2027 and ending in December 2027.



Total operating costs and expenses for the quarter amounted to $292 million, up 18.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $246 million. This was due to an increase in the cost of operations and higher depreciation, amortization and accretion costs.



The operating loss for the quarter came in at $29 million against the year-ago quarter’s income of $42 million.



CWEN incurred interest expenses of $57 million compared with $99 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position

Clearway Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $478 million as of Mar 31, 2024 compared with $535 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



Total liquidity as of Mar 31, 2024 was $1.4 billion compared with $1.5 billion recorded as of Dec 31, 2023.



Long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2024 amounted to $7.58 billion compared with $7.48 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first three months of 2024 totaled $81 million compared with $75 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

The company expects 2024 net income and adjusted EBITDA to be $90 million and $1.18 billion, respectively.



Cash from Operating Activities is expected to be $830 million for the same period.



Clearway Energy reaffirmed its 2024 cash available for distribution guidance of $395 million.

