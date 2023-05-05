Clearway Energy (CWEN) Q1 Earnings Break Even, Sales Rise Y/Y

Clearway Energy Inc. CWEN recorded breakeven earnings in the first quarter of 2023 against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 12 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 28 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues

Total revenues of $288 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $241 million by 19.6%. The top line also improved 34.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $214 million.

Highlights of the Release

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $218 million compared with $260 million in the year-ago period.



Total operating expenses amounted to $246 million, down 7.9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $267 million. This was due to a decline in cost of operations.



Operating income came in at $42 million against the year- ago quarter’s reported loss of $53 million.



CWEN registered interest expenses of $99 million compared with $47 million in the prior-year period.

Financial Position

Clearway Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $576 million as of Mar 31, 2023, down from $657 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Total liquidity as of Mar 31, 2023, was $1,574 million, up 15.2% from $1,366 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2023, was $6,769 million compared with $6,491 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first three months of 2023 totaled $75 million compared with $93 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Guidance

Clearway Energy reaffirmed its 2023 cash available for distribution (“CAFD”) guidance of $410 million.



The company expects adjusted EBITDA of $1,170 million for the same year. Cash from operating activities is anticipated at $808 million.

Zacks Rank

