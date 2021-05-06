Clearway Energy (CWEN) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Lag

Clearway Energy Inc. CWEN reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 31 cents per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 37 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company incurred a loss of 24 cents per share.

Total Revenues

The company's total revenues for first-quarter 2021 were $237 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $244 million by 2.9%. Total revenues also dropped 8.1% year over year.

Clearway Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Clearway Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses for first-quarter 2021 amounted to $251 million, increasing 21.8% year over year.



Interest expenses for the quarter were $45 million, decreasing 73% year over year.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has implemented adequate measures to maintain safe and reliable operations at its facilities.

Financial Position

It had cash and cash equivalents of $144 million as of Mar 31, 2021, down from $268 million on Dec 31, 2020. Total liquidity as of Mar 31, 2021 was $831 million, down from the Dec 31, 2020 level of $894 million.



Long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2021 was $7,463 million compared with $6,585 million as of Dec 31, 2020.



The company's net cash flow from operating activities for first-quarter 2021 was $47 million compared with $87 million in year-ago period.

Guidance

Clearway Energy has reaffirmed its 2021 cash available for distribution guidance of $325 million.

Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP reported earnings of $2.66 per unit for first-quarter 2021, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 582.1%.



Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents by 36.6%.



SolarEdge Technologies SEDG came out with first-quarter earnings of 98 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 by 2.9%.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?



Last year’s 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH): Free Stock Analysis Report



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG): Free Stock Analysis Report



NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.