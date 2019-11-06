Clearway Energy (CWEN) Lags Q3 Earnings & Revenue Estimates
Clearway Energy Inc. CWEN reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of 36 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents by 49.3%. However, the reported earnings increased 80% from the year-ago figure of 20 cents.
Total Revenues
The company's total revenues in third-quarter 2019 were $296 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $328 million by 9.8%. However, the top line was up 1.4% from the year-ago reported figure.
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses in the quarter amounted to $206 million, increasing 7.3% from the year-ago period.
Operating income in the reported quarter was $90 million, down 11.1% from the year-ago level.
Interest expenses amounted to $106 million, increasing 43.2% from the year-ago period.
Financial Position
Clearway Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $148 million as of Sep 30, 2019, down from $407 million on Dec 31, 2018.
Long-term debt as of Sep 30, 2019 was $4,143 million, reflecting a decline of 23.9% from $5,447 million on Dec 31, 2018.
The company's net cash flow from operating activities during the first nine months of 2019 was $374 million compared with $396 million in the comparable prior-year period.
Guidance
Clearway Energy maintained its full-year 2019 cash available for distribution (CAFD) guidance at $250 million. In addition, the company initiated its 2020 CAFD guidance of $295 million.
Other Releases
Avangrid AGR reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of 40 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents by 21.6%.
Pattern Energy Group PEGI reported a loss of 53 cents in third-quarter 2019, wider than loss of 13 cents per share in the year-ago period.
PNM Resources PNM reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 by 2.4%.
Zacks Rank
Clearway Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
