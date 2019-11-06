Clearway Energy (CWEN) Lags Q3 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Clearway Energy Inc. CWEN reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of 36 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents by 49.3%. However, the reported earnings increased 80% from the year-ago figure of 20 cents.



Total Revenues



The company's total revenues in third-quarter 2019 were $296 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $328 million by 9.8%. However, the top line was up 1.4% from the year-ago reported figure.



Highlights of the Release



Total operating expenses in the quarter amounted to $206 million, increasing 7.3% from the year-ago period.



Operating income in the reported quarter was $90 million, down 11.1% from the year-ago level.



Interest expenses amounted to $106 million, increasing 43.2% from the year-ago period.

Financial Position



Clearway Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $148 million as of Sep 30, 2019, down from $407 million on Dec 31, 2018.



Long-term debt as of Sep 30, 2019 was $4,143 million, reflecting a decline of 23.9% from $5,447 million on Dec 31, 2018.



The company's net cash flow from operating activities during the first nine months of 2019 was $374 million compared with $396 million in the comparable prior-year period.



Guidance



Clearway Energy maintained its full-year 2019 cash available for distribution (CAFD) guidance at $250 million. In addition, the company initiated its 2020 CAFD guidance of $295 million.



Zacks Rank



Clearway Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



