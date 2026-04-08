Clearway Energy (CWEN) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Clearway Energy (CWEN) ended the recent trading session at $40.57, demonstrating a +2.27% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.8%.

The company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants's shares have seen an increase of 5.62% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.33% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Clearway Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.29, signifying a 1,066.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $322.42 million, showing a 8.19% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

CWEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $1.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -53.85% and +13.81%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Clearway Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.87% lower. Currently, Clearway Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Clearway Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 60.48 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.

One should further note that CWEN currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.73. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Alternative Energy - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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