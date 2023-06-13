Clearway Energy (CWEN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Clearway Energy (CWEN) closed at $29.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 8.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants had lost 5.35% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Clearway Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Clearway Energy to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 119.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $398.08 million, up 8.17% from the prior-year quarter.

CWEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +147.72% and +17.78%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Clearway Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.26% lower. Clearway Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Clearway Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.86 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.88.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.