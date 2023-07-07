Clearway Energy (CWEN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Clearway Energy (CWEN) closed the most recent trading day at $27.63, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants had lost 8.49% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Clearway Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Clearway Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 117.88%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $398.08 million, up 8.17% from the year-ago period.

CWEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $1.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +143.7% and +12.72%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Clearway Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.94% lower within the past month. Clearway Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Clearway Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.22, so we one might conclude that Clearway Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.