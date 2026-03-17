Clearway Energy (CWEN) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Clearway Energy (CWEN) closed at $39.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.19% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.47%.

Shares of the company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants have depreciated by 3.11% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.67%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.88%.

The upcoming earnings release of Clearway Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.41, indicating a 1466.67% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $322.42 million, indicating a 8.19% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.67 per share and a revenue of $1.63 billion, indicating changes of -53.15% and +13.81%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Clearway Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.38% lower. Clearway Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Clearway Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 59.11 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.95.

It's also important to note that CWEN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 144, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.