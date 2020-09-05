Clearway Energy (CWEN) Down 7.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Clearway Energy (CWEN). Shares have lost about 7.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Clearway Energy due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Clearway Energy Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates



Clearway Energy Inc. reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 41 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents by 42.2%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 22 cents per share.

Total Revenues

The company's total revenues for second-quarter 2020 were $329 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $339 million by 2.9%. However, total revenues improved 15.8% year over year.

Highlights of the Release

On Apr 20, Clearway Energy announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Clearway Group that will enable the former to acquire and invest in a portfolio of renewable energy projects, as well as expand the clean power generation portfolio.



Total operating expenses for the second quarter amounted to $199 million, increasing 1.01% from the year-ago period. Operating income was $130 million, up 49.4% from the year-ago level.



Interest expenses for the quarter were $93 million, decreasing 28.5% year over year.

Financial Position

Clearway Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $175 million as of Jun 30, 2020, up from $155 million on Dec 31, 2019. Total liquidity as of Jun 30, 2020 was $855 million, which was higher than the Dec 31, 2019 level of $842 million. The improvement was due to proceeds raised through the company's ATM program during 2020 and from the residential solar portfolio divestiture, along with the offering of additional Senior Notes due 2028.



Long-term debt as of Jun 30, 2020 was $6,377 million, reflecting a 28.7% increase from $4,956 million on Dec 31, 2019.



The company's net cash flow from operating activities for first-half 2020 was $184 million compared with $150 million in the comparable prior-year period.

Guidance

Clearway Energy reaffirmed its 2020 Cash Available for Distribution (CAFD) guidance of $310 million.







How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in fresh estimates. The consensus estimate has shifted 11.28% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Clearway Energy has a nice Growth Score of B, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. Notably, Clearway Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

