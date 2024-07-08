Clearway Energy (CWEN) Benefits From Focus on North America

Clearway Energy Inc. CWEN continues to benefit from its focus on North American operations and modern utility-scale clean renewable projects that ensure high fleet availability and low maintenance costs.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces risks related to its dependence on third-party assets for electric interconnection and transmission.

Tailwinds

Clearway Energy is primarily focused on North America that saves it from foreign currency fluctuation risks. In addition, North America provides an excellent opportunity to expand its operations through the acquisition of renewable and natural gas-fired generation assets.



CWEN owns and operates utility-scale renewable energy and natural gas-fired generation, as well as thermal and other infrastructure assets with low operating risks and stable cash flows. Focus on the core assets, coupled with industry knowledge, should enable the company to increase its operational efficiency and maximize financial performance.



Courtesy of Clearway Energy’s modern nature of the generation portfolio, which includes a substantial number of solar and wind generation assets, it expects to achieve high fleet availability and modest maintenance-related capital expenditure. The new and long-lived assets in the portfolio give the company a competitive advantage and boost margins. CWEN needs to incur lower operating expenses to generate electricity.

Headwinds

The company relies on certain electric interconnection and transmission facilities that are not owned or controlled by it. Clearway Energy also depends on others for the wholesale of electricity from its electric generation assets. A failure or delay in the operation or development of these facilities or a significant increase in the cost of the development of such facilities could result in a loss of revenues.



Also, if solar or wind conditions are unfavorable, the company’s electricity generation and revenues from renewable generation facilities may be substantially below its expectations.

Price Performance

In the past three months, shares of the company have risen 1.6% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same sector are Constellation Energy Corporation CEG, NextEra Energy Partners NEP and Hess HES, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CEG’s long-term (three to five year) earnings growth rate is 14.59%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEG’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 52.7% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEP’s 2024 earnings per unit indicates an increase of 455.9% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 1.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HES’ 2024 EPS indicates an increase of 103.6% year over year. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 35.7% in the last four quarters.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hess Corporation (HES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.