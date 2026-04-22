Clearway Energy (CWEN) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Clearway Energy (CWEN) ended the recent trading session at $38.38, demonstrating a +1.64% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.64%.

Shares of the company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants have depreciated by 3.8% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.76%, and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Clearway Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 7, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.45, showcasing a 1600% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $331.48 million, up 11.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $1.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of -83.92% and +16.94%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Clearway Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 64.89% downward. Clearway Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Clearway Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 160.91 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.94 for its industry.

Meanwhile, CWEN's PEG ratio is currently 14.33. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Alternative Energy - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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